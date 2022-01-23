Woods Aitken Welcomes Shana Knutson Woods Aitken is pleased to announce that Shana L. Knutson has joined the Firm as a partner. Knutson focuses her practice on telecommunications, with additional areas of interest in business services and real estate law. Knutson recently served as general counsel at the Nebraska Public Service Commission, where she had an emphasis on telecommunications regulatory matters. During her time at the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Knutson assisted the Commission's efforts in promoting universal service and broadband deployment, including state and federal grant projects. She was a State Member of the Federal-State Joint Board on Universal Service and received the Governor's Excellence in Leadership Award in 2017. Knutson received her J.D. from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken focuses its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C.
Woods Aitken
Related to this story
Most Popular
FBG Facility Services Announces Third President in 60 Year History FBG Service Corporation, a facility services company, is proud to announce …
Sarah Miller Named Chief of Medical Services Sarah Miller, APRN, CPNP-PC, was named Chief of Medical Services for OneWorld Community Health Ce…
The Law Firm of Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Is Pleased To Announce That BENJAMIN J. PICK HAS BEEN NAMED THE MANAGING PARTNER Mr. Pic…
ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrig…
Outlook Collaborative Welcomes Nancy Kurtenbach as Finance Director Nancy Kurtenbach recently joined Outlook Collaborative as the director of …
Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleas…
Frankel Zacharia Promotes Downey to Partner Jordan Downey, CPA, joined Frankel Zacharia in 2011, graduating from the University of Nebraska, O…
KEVIN SARVER JOINS THE SALVATON ARMY OF OMAHA AS DONOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR Kevin Sarver, of Omaha, recently joined The Salvation Army of Omaha'…