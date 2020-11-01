Futures File: Beef and cattle prices jump on hoarding rumors

Fears of shopping difficulties and food shortages during this new wave of coronavirus cases triggered a midweek surge in beef and cattle prices.

A trend may be starting, at least in Europe, much like the buying panic in March backed by fears of shut-ins and regional lockdowns.

Lower-cost cuts of meat seem to be popular among those who anticipate interruptions in supply, distribution and transportation to support their desire for meat. Heavyweight cattle in feedlots could temper the rally, as supply could meet demand if the buying surge diminishes.

As of midday Friday, cattle for delivery in December were up about 5 cents per pound.

Oil driven down by lockdowns

Crude oil and gasoline prices tumbled all week as rising coronavirus fears and lockdowns spread throughout Europe, with France announcing a near-complete shutdown of transportation, restaurants, bars and non-essential shops.

U.S. airlines continue to look shaky, which could sap demand. Meanwhile, the largest North American oil producers announced plans to lay off as many as 50,000 workers. December West Texas crude fell to $35.00 per barrel on Friday, the lowest level since June.

Stock futures spooked by COVID-19