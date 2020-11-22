Futures File: COVID Thanksgiving lowers prices, raises gratitude

The meal on your Thanksgiving table will cost 4% less this year, with demand for birds and beef declining as folks hunker down, avoiding feasts and festivities with friends and relatives.

Live cattle prices crashed on additional concerns about supply chain disruptions and packing plant shutdowns related to COVID. Canceled trips to grandma’s house also hurt demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, keeping a lid on those commodities as well.

Our heart-felt thanks go out to all the farmers, ranchers, miners and producers of other commodities we use every day for continuing to work so hard to maintain our quality of life while feeding, clothing and housing much of the world that is less fortunate than we are.

We would also like to thank all our first responders and healthcare workers who continue to fight for our safety and wellbeing not only during this pandemic, but year-round even in “normal” times.

Droughts drive crop prices higher

Severe dry weather in both North and South America is continuing to threaten production of corn, wheat, soybeans and other crops. Approximately 76% of the western United States is experiencing exceptional drought, while major bean producers Brazil and Argentina are experiencing extreme dry weather as well.