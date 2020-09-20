Futures File: Grain prices rise after farmers get more coronavirus relief

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a second round of its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The measure is targeted at farmers who suffered financially because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest portion of the aid is going toward crops and livestock that saw significant price declines, including corn, wheat, soybeans, cattle, hogs, eggs, and milk. However, this second round also includes payments for crops that did not see a price decline or were otherwise excluded from the first round of CFAP.

Altogether, the government has allocated up to $14 billion dollars for the agricultural program. Applications will be accepted starting Monday.

More detail can be found on the USDA’s website: www.farmers.gov/cfap.

