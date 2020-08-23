Futures File: Is volatility in commodities the new normal?

Commodities markets sprang to life this year, with unprecedented moves in crude oil, precious metals, lumber and livestock prices. Although most of the initial volatility was directly related to coronavirus shutdowns, markets have continued wild action as global economies grapple with climate and political turbulence.

Supply shortages this year are forcing leaders to question global supply chains that prioritized efficiency over redundancy. Nowadays, it is common for raw materials to be produced in one country, processed in another, forged into basic components in a third country, and then assembled in a fourth location, only to be sold in a final fifth market. Automobiles, appliances, electronics and clothing can have webs of supplies that cross borders dozens of times.

After seeing the COVID-related border closures and repeated trade disputes, nations may prioritize having domestically sourced goods, medicines and food, which will force shake-ups around the world.

As markets adjust to new demand patterns, prices could see increased volatility as new policies result in gluts and shortages.

For producers and consumers, the best way to navigate the volatility may be to lock in prices ahead of time wherever possible and to remain nimble, shifting to new products when opportunities arise.

On Friday, the year’s biggest movers were all trading near recent highs. October crude oil was worth $42 per barrel, October gold fetched $1,940 per ounce, October cattle traded for $1.09 per pound, and November lumber reached an all-time high over $730 per thousand board feet.