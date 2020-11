Futures File: Soybeans blast to four-year high, while COVID-19 cases grow

Exports to China, very dry weather in South America and a tumbling U.S. dollar all contributed to record highs in soybean futures.

There seems to be no end in sight to the drought in Argentina and Southern Brazil, a major soy-producing region that typically competes with U.S. farmers in world markets, especially for Chinese business.

The explosion in beans was accompanied to a lesser degree by a rise in corn, wheat and oats. Dryness in Russia and our own drought in the southwestern plains continue to threaten wheat production and, according to NOAA, is the worst drought in that region in seven years. On Tuesday, the USDA will publish a supply/demand report describing our current and future stockpile of our major crops.

With roughly 90% of our bean crop harvested so far and Joe Biden poised to win the presidency, agricultural economists are now focusing on Biden’s domestic and foreign policy proposals, stimulus, and COVID plans, in addition to the weather.

As of midday Friday, January soybeans traded at $11.01 per bushel.

COVID cases explode