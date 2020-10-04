On Investments: Apple, Alphabet among safe 'buys' for largest 20 stocks

There are a few thousand stocks in the United States, but a big part of the market value, the trading volume — in short, the action — is in the largest 20. Here are my ratings on the largest 20 stocks.

Apple Inc. (AAPL, market value $1.92 trillion), Buy. Apple has $33 billion in cash, $100 billion in investments, a 21% earnings growth rate over the past 10 years and a loyal following who depend on its iPhones.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, $1.57 trillion), Sell. Microsoft’s 10-year earnings growth rate is 7.7% a year, which is nice, but not good enough to justify the stock selling for 36 times earnings.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, $1.55 trillion), Sell. C’mon, 119 times earnings? That multiple puts to shame even the extravagant multiples of the “Nifty Fifty” stocks in the early 1970s.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, $981 billion), Buy. Artificial intelligence, self-driving car development, You Tube and, oh yes, the leading U.S. search engine. Expensive, but worth it.

Facebook Inc. (FB, $726 billion), Sell. I think Facebook will have to spend a lot of money to address concerns about privacy, abusive posts, and antitrust.