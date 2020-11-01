On Investments: Billion Dollar Portfolio highlights ‘undiscovered’ stocks

City Holding

City Holding Co. is the parent to City National Bank in Charleston, West Virginia. One mark of merit for a bank is a return on assets above 1%. City Holding has exceeded that mark in each of the past 15 years. The stock also offers a nice dividend yield, 3.7%

Encore Wire

Down 18% in the past year, Encore Wire (WIRE) may now be at a good buy point. Based in McKinney, Texas, the company makes electrical building wire. It is debt-free, a quality I always like, and especially like during a recession.

Green Brick

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is a homebuilding company based in Plano, Texas. I’m bullish on the homebuilding industry and I respect David Einhorn, a hedge fund manager who is a prominent investor in this company.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) makes “performance sports boats” for waterskiing, waterboarding and wake surfing. It has a nice growth record, but I passed on it in March when the recession started, reasoning that such boats are frills during a recession. Guess what? The stock is up 54% this year. Profits did weaken in the June quarter, however.

Netgear