On Investments: Four stocks that have momentum but aren't overpriced

Looking for a stock that’s on the move but isn’t too expensive?

I have a few to suggest.

The four stocks I am recommending today all sell for 15 times earnings or less and have advanced at least 21% in the past three months, which is 10 percentage points better than the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

D.R. Horton

I could kick myself. Early in the current recession, I sold homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), reasoning that it got murdered in the last recession (2007-09) and would at least be hurt in this one.

What I missed is that the pandemic might actually spur demand for houses, since suburban living is more conducive to social distancing than city living is. Also, if one might be forced to work at home, the choice of home becomes even more important.

So, contrary to my expectations, D.R. Horton has done just fine, up 45% in the past three months, beating the S&P 500 by about 34 percentage points. Horton shares are still reasonably priced, at 14 times earnings.

Templeton Dragon

Up 28% in the past three months is Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), a closed-end investment fund that normally invests about 45% in China, 20% in Japan and 35% in various other Asian countries. It has averaged better than 16% annual total return in the past five years.

Unlike mutual funds, which are their cousins, closed-end funds trade on an exchange just like stocks, and may sell at a premium or discount to the value of their holdings. Templeton Dragon usually sells for a discount, currently a little wider than usual at about 16%.