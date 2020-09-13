On Investments: Looking for fat profit margins? Try these five stocks

Cisco Systems

A meteor in the stock-market firmament two decades ago was Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). It rocketed from under $2 to above $68 (adjusted for splits) in the five years from 1995 to 2000. Then in 2000-02 the bubble in internet and technology stocks burst. Today, Cisco stands at about $41.

Still a leading computer networking company, Cisco no longer has the explosive growth it once had, but I think it’s a better value now than when it was super-popular. It boasts a net margin of about 23%, and the stock sells for 16 times earnings.

Electronic Arts

Lately, video-game maker Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has gotten a boost from the pandemic, which has kept more people at home, thus giving them more time to play video games. That will be temporary, though of unknown duration.

Another boost may come from new game machines, to be launched around the end of this year by Sony and Microsoft. With new machines usually come increased game sales.

Aside from these two temporary boosts, the long-term record of Electronic Arts looks good. The company has increased its book value (corporate net worth per share) by about 12% a year over the past decade, and close to 22% in the latest year. Its operating margin is about 26%.