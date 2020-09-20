On Investments: Lots of CEOs are selling stock. Here are some of the big ones

I see very few chief executives stepping up to buy their own stock this summer. But I see scads of sellers.

Corporate chieftains usually talk bullishly about their companies’ prospects. But if they’re selling some of their shares, it should get your attention.

Of course, there are many reasons to sell. The biggest reason is to avoid being totally reliant on one stock. An executive also may be buying a home, getting divorced or sending a kid to college.

But no matter how you slice it, insider selling isn’t a bullish sign. If the boss is lightening up, maybe you should take a fresh look at your position.

Recent transactions

Here are a few transactions of note.

At Amazon.com Inc., CEO Jeff Bezos made four sales in August and has cashed in more than $7 billion of his company’s shares this year, according to Insider Monitor. Previously the most he’d sold in a year was $2.8 billion.

Bezos still has a huge Amazon stake, about $169 billion at current prices. The company, delivering packages like crazy to homebound folks in the pandemic, had a bang-up quarter and is headed for a good year.