On Investments: MarineMax and Three Other Stocks Shine on Price/Cash Flow

Say you’re fortunate enough to own a large private manufacturing business. In 2016 you built a $100 million factory and paid for it 100% in cash.

This year your business will generate $1 billion in revenue and $980 million in expenses. You might think that’s a $20 million profit. But it won’t be reported that way, because you will subtract about $8.8 million for depreciation on the factory building and the machinery inside. Reported profit: $11.2 million.

In reality, no cash is going out for the factory and equipment this year; you paid for it all four years ago. Your reported profit may be only $11.2 million but your cash flow is nearly twice that.

Some professional investors say that cash flow, not reported earnings, is the “true” measure of profitability. I say that there is no single true measure. You get a better picture by looking at both.

Today, let’s look at a few companies that look good based on the ratio of the stock price to cash flow. MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is my favorite, with a price-to-cash-flow ratio under four. I also like FutureFuel Corp. (FF), Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

This is the 17th column I’ve written on this subject since 1999. The average one-year return on the first 16 columns has been 16.5%, which compares well with 8.8% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index over the same periods.

Ten of my 16 columns have beaten the S&P 500, and 11 have been profitable.

Bear in mind that my column recommendations are theoretical and don’t reflect actual trades, trading costs or taxes. Their results shouldn’t be confused with the performance of portfolios I manage for clients. And past performance doesn’t predict future results.