On Investments: Tyson, Intel and other stocks that pay a nice dividend

Intel

Intel Corp. (INTC) has increased its dividend in 14 of the past 15 years. The largest U.S. semiconductor manufacturer has grown its profits at almost a 17% annual clip the past five years.

Semiconductors are used in computers, smartphones, cars and even appliances. While most technology companies pay skimpy dividends, Intel offers a 2.5% dividend yield. And since it pays out only 24% of profits in dividends, I believe there is room for further increases.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is one of the largest U.S. mutual fund companies. Mutual funds have been losing market share to index funds, which is one reason why Franklin Resources shares go for a modest 11 times earnings.

I believe the trend toward index, or passive, investing has been overdone. (I may be biased, since I am an active manager myself.) With a dividend yield of 4.8%, I think Franklin Resources is a good buy now.

WestRock

Selling below book value (corporate net worth per share) is WestRock Co. (WRK). Based in Atlanta, it’s one of the largest U.S. producers of containerboard and other packaging materials.