On Investments: Zoom and Peloton lead the stock market parade this year

Last year, there was a huge fracas about a Peloton commercial that featured a woman whose husband had given her the bike to help her stay in shape. Was it sexist? I think it was, but it certainly didn’t hurt the company’s sales, which jumped 150% in the past 12 months.

I might buy the bike. I would not buy the stock.

I prefer companies with a fairly consistent history of profitability. Peloton has yet to show a full year of profits, and its stock sells for 262 times analysts’ average estimate of profits in fiscal 2022.

Sunrun

Based in San Francisco, Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, sells and installs solar energy systems for houses. The stock, which went public in 2015, stayed within hailing distance of $10 a share until this spring, when it surged. It’s now at about $52.

This election season, Democrats have stressed their desire to move the country to renewable energy, rather than fossil fuels. At the same time, new investors trading at Robinhood and elsewhere have poured into trendy stocks.

Sunrun may be operationally strong, but I consider it financially weak. For example, the company has debt equal to more than three times stockholders’ equity.

The others