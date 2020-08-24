 Skip to main content
Lincoln veterans apartment complex wins national affordable housing award
VA campus

A three-story apartment building for low-income veterans in Lincoln in 2017, when it was nearing completion.

 THE LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

The Victory Park Veterans Residence in Lincoln has been recognized as one of the nation's outstanding affordable apartment projects developed with low-income housing tax credits.

The 2020 Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Awards were announced Monday by the Affordable Housing Tax Coalition. The Lincoln project was among 13 winners that judges said strengthen communities and improve opportunities for residents.

The three-story, 70-apartment complex for low-income veterans is on the Veterans Affairs campus in Lincoln, which also includes a VA hospital that provides nearby access to health services. The apartment project was developed and is managed by Omaha-based Burlington Capital.

The Edson awards, given annually to select projects around the nation, are named for an affordable housing leader who served the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 40 years.

