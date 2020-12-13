 Skip to main content
$10 million senior facility to open in Elkhorn
A new $10 million senior living community will open in the Elkhorn area this month.

The CountryHouse Residence is a project of the growing Omaha-based Agemark company. The newly constructed complex spans about 30,000 square feet near 204th and Q Streets and will exclusively focus on memory care, serving about 40 residents when full.

Construction began in the fall of last year on the structure at 3720 George B Lake Parkway. It features a variety of services including on-site health care, meals, transportation, housekeeping, laundry and personal care assistance.

At its Elkhorn area headquarters and four senior facilities in the Omaha metro, Agemark employs about 150 caregivers and administrators. It has seven communities elsewhere in Nebraska and a total of 22 across the nation.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

