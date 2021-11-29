$105 million project will add third tower to iconic downtown Omaha office complex

Under the TIF incentive program, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back (in this case, over a 20-year period) by using the increased property taxes generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant bodies.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay property taxes to local governments based on the portion of the valuation that existed before the redevelopment, while the taxes paid on the additional valuation are used to repay the loan. Once the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the the additional valuation start flowing to those local governments.