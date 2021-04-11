$13.5 million warehouse to rise near 69th and F Streets

A $13.5 million warehouse structure is to be built on a nearly 12-acre site near 69th and F Streets.

Outlook Properties East 72 LLC is seeking $1.16 million in public tax-increment financing to cover eligible expenses for the one-story building that would span about 150,000 square feet.

The property is designed with the flexibility to house one major tenant or up to four smaller users.

It is to have a modern design with ceilings that have a 32-foot clearance, according to city documents. The site will include 220 parking stalls and space for nearly 50 semi-trailers.

Outlook Properties East 72, managed by Eric Stueckrath, is owner and applicant. It is a for-profit subsidiary of parent company Outlook Nebraska, a nonprofit founded in 2000 and employer of the blind and visually impaired.

Stueckrath said that Outlook would not at first occupy any of the warehouse, but later might consider using a portion for its services. For now, he said, it is an investment project.

White Lotus Group is the developer working for the owner. The Omaha Planning Board last week recommended approval of the TIF request, which now goes to the City Council. If all goes as the development team hopes, construction could begin next month.

