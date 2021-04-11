 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$13.5 million warehouse to rise near 69th and F Streets
0 comments

$13.5 million warehouse to rise near 69th and F Streets

Ten of Omaha’s major happenings of the last 20 years and what lessons they might offer for Omaha’s future.

A $13.5 million warehouse structure is to be built on a nearly 12-acre site near 69th and F Streets.

Outlook Properties East 72 LLC is seeking $1.16 million in public tax-increment financing to cover eligible expenses for the one-story building that would span about 150,000 square feet.

The property is designed with the flexibility to house one major tenant or up to four smaller users.

It is to have a modern design with ceilings that have a 32-foot clearance, according to city documents. The site will include 220 parking stalls and space for nearly 50 semi-trailers.

Outlook Properties East 72, managed by Eric Stueckrath, is owner and applicant. It is a for-profit subsidiary of parent company Outlook Nebraska, a nonprofit founded in 2000 and employer of the blind and visually impaired.

Stueckrath said that Outlook would not at first occupy any of the warehouse, but later might consider using a portion for its services. For now, he said, it is an investment project.

White Lotus Group is the developer working for the owner. The Omaha Planning Board last week recommended approval of the TIF request, which now goes to the City Council. If all goes as the development team hopes, construction could begin next month. 

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert