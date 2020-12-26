$2.5 million project aims to bring more neighborhood feel to changing Leavenworth corridor

If all goes as the investor group hopes, a brewery and a restaurant would move to Leavenworth Pointe and help build pedestrian traffic and more of a neighborhood feel. Plans submitted to the City of Omaha ask for $275,000 in tax-increment financing, and call for a drive-through window for one tenant, and outdoor patio seating for another.

Galls Uniform is welcome and invited to remain on part of the site, Heine said, adding that it serves community stalwarts including the Omaha Police Department and area schools.

But an even broader long-term mission, Heine said, is for increased activity at the corner to entice more service-type businesses to invest in the Leavenworth and St. Mary’s Avenue area from about 33rd Street to 29th Streets.

“This is a piece,” he said. “Every project that happens hopefully is a catalyst for other projects.”

Heine and his team say the growing number of employees at the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus to the west should help provide additional customers to feed businesses.