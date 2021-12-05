 Skip to main content
$2 million in TIF sought for $11 million hotel at former CoCo Key site
$2 million in TIF sought for $11 million hotel at former CoCo Key site

The $11 million Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel would be built on the Maverick Landing campus being developed northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets.

Developers behind a plan to transform Omaha's Horsemen's Park into one of Nebraska's first casinos are counting on the city to pony up $17.5 million in tax incentives to bring the project over the finish line.

The developer of the emerging Maverick Landing campus on the former CoCo Key hotel and water park is seeking a public boost to defray part of the cost of a proposed $11 million hotel.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel would have 85 guest rooms and be the first piece of a larger multi-use campus anticipated at the site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets.

Developer Dan Marak of MH Hospitality has requested city approval of $2 million in tax-increment financing, not including accrued interest. His overall plan also features adjacent luxury apartments, offices and retail, but those are not part of the TIF request.

Marak said MH Hospitality has more than 350 hotel rooms under construction and five hotel management contracts in Omaha.

He recently built a 138-unit dual-brand hotel complex for Tru and Home2 Suites by Hilton near Maverick Landing.

Since 2008, Marak said, MH Hospitality affiliates have rented rooms to more than 700,000 guests in Omaha.

The Omaha Planning Board has recommended approval of the TIF request, which must still be approved by the Omaha City Council.

