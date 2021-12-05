$2 million in TIF sought for $11 million hotel at former CoCo Key site

The developer of the emerging Maverick Landing campus on the former CoCo Key hotel and water park is seeking a public boost to defray part of the cost of a proposed $11 million hotel.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel would have 85 guest rooms and be the first piece of a larger multi-use campus anticipated at the site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets.

Developer Dan Marak of MH Hospitality has requested city approval of $2 million in tax-increment financing, not including accrued interest. His overall plan also features adjacent luxury apartments, offices and retail, but those are not part of the TIF request.

Marak said MH Hospitality has more than 350 hotel rooms under construction and five hotel management contracts in Omaha.

He recently built a 138-unit dual-brand hotel complex for Tru and Home2 Suites by Hilton near Maverick Landing.