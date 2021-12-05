$21 million warehouse to rise near Omaha airport

A new $21 million warehouse is to be constructed on a 13-acre triangular-shaped tract near Eppley Airfield.

The one-story facility spanning 150,000 square feet at 5906 Abbott Drive is designed for up to six tenants, the applicant said.

It will be oriented toward Abbott Drive, with service functions and a parking lot at the south end of the site, adjacent to Storz Expressway. Planners said the tract has been vacant for many years.

Developer F&J Enterprises Inc., managed by Frank Krejci, is requesting almost $3.9 million in tax-increment financing (not including accrued interest) to help cover eligible development costs.

If all goes as planned, construction could begin yet this year, with completion estimated by 2023. The developer would use landscaping to shield the parking and service bays from public view along the expressway.

The site would provide 148 parking stalls on a surface lot accessible from Abbott Drive, and outdoor space for about 50 trailers.

The Omaha Planning Board has recommended approval of the TIF request, which will now be presented to the Omaha City Council.

