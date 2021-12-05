 Skip to main content
24-unit row house project planned south of downtown Omaha
Row houses at 6th & Woolworth

A row house project is poised to sprout on a vacant acre southeast of Sixth Street and Woolworth Avenue. Above is the schematic design provided to the City of Omaha by developer Stephen Elken of City Land Venture.

 TACKARCHITECTS

The Dahlman neighborhood south of downtown Omaha is poised to get a new 24-unit row house project.

The two-bedroom rental units would be built on a vacant acre southeast of Sixth Street and Woolworth Avenue. Proposed by Stephen Elken of City Land Venture LLC, the residences would be in two buildings, each two stories high. Front doors would face the street.

Parking is to be provided along Fifth and Sixth Streets, along Woolworth Avenue and between the two buildings.

City planners and the Omaha Planning Board have recommended approval of the redevelopment plan, which must go to the Omaha City Council.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald.

