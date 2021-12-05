24-unit row house project planned south of downtown Omaha

The Dahlman neighborhood south of downtown Omaha is poised to get a new 24-unit row house project.

The two-bedroom rental units would be built on a vacant acre southeast of Sixth Street and Woolworth Avenue. Proposed by Stephen Elken of City Land Venture LLC, the residences would be in two buildings, each two stories high. Front doors would face the street.

Parking is to be provided along Fifth and Sixth Streets, along Woolworth Avenue and between the two buildings.

City planners and the Omaha Planning Board have recommended approval of the redevelopment plan, which must go to the Omaha City Council.

