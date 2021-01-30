$26 million midtown apartment project aims for affordability

There's a twist to the latest midtown Omaha apartment structure poised to rise five stories on a grassy lot where a taco truck typically parks.
The developer is not seeking market rate rents for the 134 units to be built southeast of 27th and Leavenworth Streets.
Rather, residents will pay more affordable rates, but must meet certain income restrictions to live in the $26 million structure.
The project is to be assisted by federal low-income housing tax credits and other sources including tax-increment financing.
Neeraj Agarwal, spokesman for developer 27LeavenworthOwner LLC, believes the structure will be the first apartment complex in recent years to be built in the downtown and midtown area that is fully dedicated to income-restricted affordable housing.
"It's going to lease up just like that," Agarwal said. "There is such a demand."
He said a recent change in the way low-income housing tax credit financing works made it easier to finance such a project. If all goes as planned, construction could begin in July and move-in could start before the close of 2022.
Ninety single-bedroom units would average about 700 square feet in size and lease for about $750 a month. The 44 two-bedroom units will span about 1,000 square feet and rent for about $950, according to planning documents.
The developer seeks $1.87 million in tax-increment financing from the city. The Planning Board is to consider the request Wednesday afternoon during its monthly meeting.
Of the $26.36 million project cost, about $8.5 million in equity is to come from federal low income housing tax credits.
Agarwal estimates the property's value, upon completion of construction, to be about $8.6 million. Designed by Omaha-based BVH Architecture, the project will include 86 indoor parking stalls and span about 150,000 square feet.
The apartments would rise on a corridor that has downtown to the east and the growing University of Nebraska Medical Center campus to the west, near 42nd Street. Agarwal said that while the 27th and Leavenworth project is in an emerging pocket, he said the area isn't yet at a point to sustain a market rate project of that size.
A memo by City Planning Director Dave Fanslau said the project meets goals of the city, including creating diverse neighborhoods and reversing deterioration of older areas.
"By constructing affordable housing on vacant land with good access to the employment opportunities, retail and personal services and multimodal transportation options offered in the downtown-midtown area, this project helps to achieve these and other master plan objectives," the memo said.
His department has recommended approval of the TIF-funded project.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224