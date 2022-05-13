27 houses across Omaha area to be featured in this year's Spring Parade of Homes

Inventory continues to be slim in the housing market these days, but there still is enough out there for the Metro Omaha Builders Association to throw a parade.

For this weekend and next, 27 homes across the Omaha area, ranging in price from about $290,000 to almost $800,000, will be featured as part of the annual Spring Parade of Homes.

The event, which is free to the public, starts Saturday afternoon and continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It also will be held May 21 and 22.

With 19 builders submitting entries, Jaylene Eilenstine, MOBA's executive director, said styles of homes range from villas and town homes to luxury "forever" homes.

The parade comes as homebuilders still are dealing with shortages of skilled labor and building materials. Eilenstine said building materials in short supply include lumber, paint, aluminum, steel and cement.

“Our builders are adapting to the different aspects of homebuilding and the housing industry as the world adjusts to a new reality in the wake of COVID-19,” she said in an email. “Although the pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, construction projects did not slow down.”

Shawn McGuire, a broker for Celebrity Homes, said the housing inventory crunch has made for knowledgeable and understanding buyers. McGuire said buyers are favoring new homes they can customize.

“Sure, they may spend a little more, but when it is all said and done … they are getting designs, locations and finishes that they want, not what the previous owner selected,” he said.

Celebrity Homes has two entries in the parade. One is a $328,400 home located at 4918 N. 180th Ave. and the other is a $423,400 home at 6719 S. 210th Ave.

As work and home environments evolve, Eilenstine said, the event offers attendees a chance to imagine how a home could shape their lives.

"Many people are reevaluating the function of their homes during these unusual times,” she said. “The parade offers potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders.”

MOBA has hosted the Parade of Homes for more than 60 years.

