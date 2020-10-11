$3.5 million preschool facility rises at 120th and Pacific

A newly constructed $3.5 million child care and education center has opened on the St. Robert Bellarmine parish campus at 120th and Pacific Streets.

Spanning 13,000 square feet, the Reed Family Early Learning Academy serves St. Robert’s members as well as neighboring nonparishioner families by providing all-day, year-round child care and education to kids six weeks through 5 years old.

With nine classrooms, a multipurpose playroom and enclosed playground area, there’s capacity for 150 children. On site at the stand-alone facility also is a Zono machine, which uses ozone gas to sanitize toys.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Reed academy was held recently with blessings from Omaha Archbishop George Lucas and the Rev. Steven Stillmunks. The academy is named after the Reeds, a long-active family in the parish.

