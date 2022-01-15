3 business leaders to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

Three people will make up the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Class of 2022 set to be inducted next month.
Mike McCarthy of Omaha, John Sampson of Lincoln and Gloria Thesenvitz of Grand Island will be inducted into the hall of fame established by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business at a Feb. 3 banquet at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. They will join more than 120 other business leaders who have been inducted since the hall was established in 1992, according to a press release.
McCarthy is the founder of McCarthy Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Omaha. The investment firm and its affiliates manage more than $10 billion in capital with roots in construction and contracting. The firm has expanded to agricultural and real estate development and property management over the years since its founding in 1986.
McCarthy serves on numerous boards including those of the Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha Community Foundation, United Way of the Midlands, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Creighton University. He is the current chair of Heritage Services.
Sampson has been the president and CEO of Sampson Construction since 1995. Under his leadership, Sampson Construction has completed over $3 billion in commercial building projects in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada and Illinois.
Throughout his tenure with the construction firm, which has five locations across Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, Sampson has served in all types of project management and development roles.
Thesenvitz is founder and board chair for Nova-Tech Inc., a manufacturer that provides services for the animal health industry throughout the United States and Canada. The release describes Thesenvitz as a strong advocate for education, quality jobs, women entrepreneurs and rural Nebraska. She serves on multiple community and state boards.
Thesenvitz is the recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award and the Grand Island Independent’s Woman of the Year in 2017.
People can register for the banquet online at web.nechamber.com/events or by calling the chamber at 402-474-4422.