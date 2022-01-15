3 business leaders to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

Three people will make up the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Class of 2022 set to be inducted next month.

Mike McCarthy of Omaha, John Sampson of Lincoln and Gloria Thesenvitz of Grand Island will be inducted into the hall of fame established by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business at a Feb. 3 banquet at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. They will join more than 120 other business leaders who have been inducted since the hall was established in 1992, according to a press release.

McCarthy is the founder of McCarthy Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Omaha. The investment firm and its affiliates manage more than $10 billion in capital with roots in construction and contracting. The firm has expanded to agricultural and real estate development and property management over the years since its founding in 1986.

McCarthy serves on numerous boards including those of the Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha Community Foundation, United Way of the Midlands, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Creighton University. He is the current chair of Heritage Services.