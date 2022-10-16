37 homes across Omaha area to be featured in this year's Fall Parade of Homes

All the events happening in the metro area this October.
People looking for a house in the Omaha metro area will have plenty of options to look at this weekend and next.
The Metro Omaha Builders Association has put 37 home listings on display for this fall’s Parade of Homes. The event, which is free to the public, started Saturday afternoon and continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It also will be held Oct. 22 and 23.
The houses entered by builders into the parade range in price from $329,000 to $1.15 million. The parade of homes stretches from Blair to Bellevue.
Jaylene Eilenstine, MOBA’s executive director, said the featured homes range from starter homes to custom homes, villas and townhomes.
New to the fall parade is the ability for people to vote for their favorite entry through the Omaha Parade of Homes mobile app. The home with the most votes will earn the People’s Choice Award.
The winning home will be announced Oct. 25.
Close
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
Some of the murals at a home on Lincoln Boulevard in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
Murals can be found throughout the first floor of this home in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
This home in Bemis Park was on a tour. It has four levels of living space.
House 1
This home in Bemis Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was featured in an earlier showcase.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
More murals at the historic Porter-Thomsen home in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
This home in Bemis Park fit the criteria for having some cool history.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
This entire house on Raven Oaks Drive is made of cedar.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
This house on Raven Oaks Drive includes a plexiglass tunnel to the garage.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
The midcentury home on Raven Oaks Drive was designed by John Slack.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
The most recent showcase was held at this home on Raven Oaks Drive.
House 4
Every window in this Raven Oaks Drive home was built to showcase the living art outside.
House 2
This home on Raven Oaks Drive was one of the original ones built in that area. It also was showcased.
104 N 39th St.
The Offutt Manor has gone through several renovations. In the most recent, the kitchen and bathrooms were redone.
104 N 39th St.
A stained-glass window at the Offutt Manor on 39th Street. It's part of a door designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
104 N 39th St.
A built-in at the Offutt Manor.
104 N 39th St.
The home on 39th Street is a Gothic Revival.
104 N 39th St.
The tile work in the vestibule entry at the Offutt Manor. "It's just so beautiful," Tim Reeder said.
House 3
The Offutt Manor on 39th Street. It's across the street from Joslyn Castle.
104 N 39th St.
The fireback in the Offutt Manor illuminates a lion's face.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
Some of the murals at a home on Lincoln Boulevard in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
Murals can be found throughout the first floor of this home in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
This home in Bemis Park was on a tour. It has four levels of living space.
House 1
This home in Bemis Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was featured in an earlier showcase.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
More murals at the historic Porter-Thomsen home in Bemis Park.
3426 Lincoln Blvd.
This home in Bemis Park fit the criteria for having some cool history.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
This entire house on Raven Oaks Drive is made of cedar.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
This house on Raven Oaks Drive includes a plexiglass tunnel to the garage.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
The midcentury home on Raven Oaks Drive was designed by John Slack.
5333 Raven Oaks Dr.
The most recent showcase was held at this home on Raven Oaks Drive.
House 4
Every window in this Raven Oaks Drive home was built to showcase the living art outside.
House 2
This home on Raven Oaks Drive was one of the original ones built in that area. It also was showcased.
104 N 39th St.
The Offutt Manor has gone through several renovations. In the most recent, the kitchen and bathrooms were redone.
104 N 39th St.
A stained-glass window at the Offutt Manor on 39th Street. It's part of a door designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
104 N 39th St.
A built-in at the Offutt Manor.
104 N 39th St.
The home on 39th Street is a Gothic Revival.
104 N 39th St.
The tile work in the vestibule entry at the Offutt Manor. "It's just so beautiful," Tim Reeder said.
House 3
The Offutt Manor on 39th Street. It's across the street from Joslyn Castle.
104 N 39th St.
The fireback in the Offutt Manor illuminates a lion's face.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.