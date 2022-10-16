 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
37 homes across Omaha area to be featured in this year's Fall Parade of Homes

2022 Fall Parade of Homes

This home, at 21202 C St. in the Elkhorn area, was built by Maxim Enterprises. It is the most expensive home in this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, listed at $1.15 million.

 MAXIM ENTERPRISES

People looking for a house in the Omaha metro area will have plenty of options to look at this weekend and next.

The Metro Omaha Builders Association has put 37 home listings on display for this fall’s Parade of Homes. The event, which is free to the public, started Saturday afternoon and continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It also will be held Oct. 22 and 23.

The houses entered by builders into the parade range in price from $329,000 to $1.15 million. The parade of homes stretches from Blair to Bellevue.

Jaylene Eilenstine, MOBA’s executive director, said the featured homes range from starter homes to custom homes, villas and townhomes.

New to the fall parade is the ability for people to vote for their favorite entry through the Omaha Parade of Homes mobile app. The home with the most votes will earn the People’s Choice Award.

The winning home will be announced Oct. 25.

Houses featured on past Old Omaha Showcases

