$43.5 million retail, residential development planned for Omaha's Blackstone District

“We’re designing a building that we think is going to be really conducive to small businesses and can complement the existing businesses in Blackstone and thrive in this era,” he said.

The upper levels would contain 161 apartments. Developers imagine some of the apartments would appeal to older people.

“We’re to be building certain units that hopefully appeal to maybe an empty-nester demographic or a demographic that wants to have multiple covered parking stalls and maybe more square footage,” Dwyer said.

The parking would consist of approximately 400 spaces on multiple levels. The number of proposed parking spots would vastly expand upon the current lot’s capacity of about 120 spots.

“We are trying to enhance the availability of parking for the neighborhood so it can continue to grow,” Lund said.

According to the developers, the project’s viability is subject to the council’s approval of a $6.2 million tax increment financing district. TIF is an incentive that allows developers to use a portion of future increased property taxes generated by their projects to pay for certain upfront development costs.

The council is scheduled to take action on the developer’s TIF request following a public hearing on June 15.