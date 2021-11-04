480 Kellogg employees in Omaha still on strike as union rejects company's final offer

Osborn confirmed that the union will not bring Kellogg’s proposal to a vote among union members. He said members have learned from making concessions in 2015.

“We are not willing to take concessions during this time like we did in 2015 when cereal sales were down and projected profits were down,” he said. “Not during a time of economic growth. Not during a time when our CEO (Steven Cahillane) is taking a 20% increase in his compensation (and) high-level executives have all taken increases in their compensation.”

According to Salary.com, Cahillane’s compensation totaled just over $11.66 million in 2020. In 2019, his compensation was just over $9.69 million.

Kellogg Co. said its offer expires at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 11.

“The union continues to insist on proposals that are unsustainable and unrealistic,” the company wrote. “They’ve proposed adding costs that would threaten the future success of our plants and cereal business.”

Kellogg Co. did not immediately respond to a list of questions and request for comment Thursday.