$500 million plan in place to transform Omaha's Crossroads Mall area

After a decade of fits and starts, a new $500 million plan has emerged to transform the dying Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets — starting in October.

Driven by a fresh redevelopment team, the latest vision calls for a 40-acre project site to be cleared of all but two existing pieces: the Target store and the 2,200-stall parking garage to its north.

Both structures are to operate as part of the revamped campus whose high point could stretch 10 stories and is to be known as “The Crossroads.”

A different mix of uses — a heftier dose of family fun like bowling and laser tag, for example, and a smaller slice of retail shopping — is viewed as a game-changer that should help lead to this plan's success, says Chip James of Lockwood Development, a new player in the venture.

Lockwood now co-owns Crossroads with Frank Krejci's Century Development, which bought the struggling shopping center a decade ago. Krejci, with a different partner who had taken the public-facing lead, had been working since then on various plans to redevelop and redefine the aging mall site, encountering several hurdles along the way.

James said that while the new mall makeover team will aim for novel retail tenants, they're not necessarily aiming for the likes of Tiffany & Co., Cartier or Louis Vuitton. A past plan had touted upscale shopping.

“We want to fit the environment,” the Lockwood president and owner said. “The surrounding neighborhoods have a lot of families and kids. Our goal is to build a development for everyone.”