$500 million plan in place to transform Omaha's Crossroads Mall area

After a decade of fits and starts, a new $500 million plan has emerged to transform the dying Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets — starting in October.
Driven by a fresh redevelopment team, the latest vision calls for a 40-acre project site to be cleared of all but two existing pieces: the Target store and the 2,200-stall parking garage to its north.
Both structures are to operate as part of the revamped campus whose high point could stretch 10 stories and is to be known as “The Crossroads.”
A different mix of uses — a heftier dose of family fun like bowling and laser tag, for example, and a smaller slice of retail shopping — is viewed as a game-changer that should help lead to this plan's success, says Chip James of Lockwood Development, a new player in the venture.
Lockwood now co-owns Crossroads with Frank Krejci's Century Development, which bought the struggling shopping center a decade ago. Krejci, with a different partner who had taken the public-facing lead, had been working since then on various plans to redevelop and redefine the aging mall site, encountering several hurdles along the way.
James said that while the new mall makeover team will aim for novel retail tenants, they're not necessarily aiming for the likes of Tiffany & Co., Cartier or Louis Vuitton. A past plan had touted upscale shopping.
“We want to fit the environment,” the Lockwood president and owner said. “The surrounding neighborhoods have a lot of families and kids. Our goal is to build a development for everyone.”
Various city approvals still are ahead, and the proposed layout could change some. If all goes as the developers hope, The Crossroads in its new form would open in 2024.
The team has been talking to potential tenants but have none to announce. James said the COVID-19 pandemic has “certainly affected” and delayed some discussions. He said he is not concerned about leasing up the Crossroads site, given what he described as its prime location for office users, services, shops and entertainment venues.
“This is an important corner they don’t want to be left out of,” James said.
Under the Lockwood-Century plan, the main entrance is to remain off the Dodge corridor but would be redesigned with modern touches, said Emily O'Connor, Lockwood vice president. The old shopping center is to be replaced with a series of structures containing an estimated 500,000 square feet of offices, 250 apartments, 130 senior living units, 150 hotel rooms and 200,000 square feet of retail stores.
Scattered throughout, O'Connor said, would be 150,000 square feet of "lifestyle" space such as fitness, dining and entertainment venues. Artwork, a signature plaza and about 4,000 parking spots — some surface and others in structures above and underground — also are in the plan.
Lower-rise buildings generally would be at the southern side of the campus, whose boundaries are 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets.
James said the developers are looking forward to Target, which owns its own store building, as part of the mix. The garage to its north is to be refurbished. He said age and grade changes made it unfeasible to save other parts of the mall that opened in 1960 and had dwindled to a half-dozen tenants or so before owners asked them a few months ago to clear out.
Situated northwest of one of the busiest and most established intersections of Omaha, the Crossroads location and size have long positioned it as one of the metro’s most important spots.
The 72nd and Dodge intersection is where recent protests unfolded (accompanied by some property damage) after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. James said he got phone calls afterward asking if he had qualms about his investment.
“Absolutely not,” he said he responded. “This is where the city celebrates, mourns, protests. It’s the heart of the city.”
The Lockwood-Century plan doesn't include civic uses such as a library, though past Crossroads redo visions had considered a library. Lockwood said it is pleased to have the nonprofit technology and digital library Do Space as a neighbor across the street, on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge.
Primary public incentives are similar to those in a previous Crossroads proposal: tax-increment financing, an occupation tax and city redevelopment bonds, said Jude Beller, Lockwood's senior vice president of development. In a 2017 proposal, the city was to buy the 2,200-stall parking garage that will remain standing. Lockwood representatives declined to give further details on the financial package, deferring to Mayor Jean Stothert's administration, which called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
Krejci said he's encouraged by the latest plan's emphasis on what he called lifestyle elements, and its diminished spotlight on retail shopping. He noted that online shopping options and, more recently, the pandemic have hurt brick and mortar sales.
His alliance with Lockwood on Crossroads began about 18 months ago. James said he and Krejci have been meeting weekly, mostly over lunch, and waited to announce until they felt their plan was doable. (Current site renderings are conceptual, O'Connor said, adding that details could change.)
The partnership joins two Omaha development companies founded by two Omaha natives. Krejci, now 95 years old, bought his first real estate around 1950 and remains active today developing housing and commercial properties.
Among Lockwood's projects is the Sterling Ridge redevelopment near 132nd and Pacific Streets, which includes the under-construction LinkedIn office complex and internationally acclaimed Tri-Faith Commons campus.
Krejci said a competitive edge for The Crossroads is its proposed timeline — that construction is to be done altogether rather than in phases — opening to the public, if all goes as hoped, in 2024.
“We’re going to try to make this happen quickly," he said.
