550-unit apartment project planned for west Omaha's Heartwood Preserve

A 550-unit apartment complex is to sprout across 14 acres of the Heartwood Preserve redevelopment site in west Omaha.

Omaha-based Broadmoor Development, founded by Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper, is behind that housing piece of the sprawling 500-acre mixed-use Heartwood campus west of Boys Town.

With Broadmoor's purchase of the land near Blossom Avenue and 144th Street, more than 70% of Heartwood ground is now either sold or under contract, said Bart Emanuel, spokesman for master developer Applied Underwriters.

Overall, the Heartwood campus features office, commercial, residential and retail uses; trails; and 80 acres of green space.

The Broadmoor Preserve apartment complex will consist of multiple buildings and amenities. Construction is expected to start next summer.