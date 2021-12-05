 Skip to main content
550-unit apartment project planned for west Omaha's Heartwood Preserve
550-unit apartment project planned for west Omaha's Heartwood Preserve

Broadmoor Preserve apartments

A rendering of the Broadmoor Preserve apartment complex at the Heartwood Preserve campus.

 WOMACK+HAMPTON ARCHITECTS & STONE3D

The complex is the company's fourth-largest in North America.

A 550-unit apartment complex is to sprout across 14 acres of the Heartwood Preserve redevelopment site in west Omaha.

Omaha-based Broadmoor Development, founded by Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper, is behind that housing piece of the sprawling 500-acre mixed-use Heartwood campus west of Boys Town.

With Broadmoor's purchase of the land near Blossom Avenue and 144th Street, more than 70% of Heartwood ground is now either sold or under contract, said Bart Emanuel, spokesman for master developer Applied Underwriters.

Overall, the Heartwood campus features office, commercial, residential and retail uses; trails; and 80 acres of green space.

The Broadmoor Preserve apartment complex will consist of multiple buildings and amenities. Construction is expected to start next summer.

“The personal pride of Broadmoor’s owners in the outcome of this development has given us great cause for optimism as we continue our sales and construction processes," said Applied Underwriters Chairman Steve Menzies.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

