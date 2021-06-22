72nd Street in for major face-lift after CoCo Key hotel and water park is demolished

At one point, the property had been listed for sale at $35.5 million, an amount that was to cover loans, taxes and unpaid bills.

Marketing material back then said the 18-acre property, with a combined 500 hotel rooms, was ideal for redevelopment or a new hotel flag and management. (A few of those acres were occupied at the time by the Baymont Inn, which Marak purchased earlier and replaced with the dual-brand hotel and a free-standing Scooters coffee shop.)

Now that he controls the larger site, Marak said, he is planning to consolidate his hospitality staff in part of the new office space to be built.

Marak’s growing portfolio extends to four other states. He said he has developed more than $250 million in property during his 20-year lodging career.

The new lodging piece that he envisions as part of the 72nd Street-facing commercial row would be a different style than his dual-brand hotels next door to the north.

Marak said his latest project comes as the hospitality and tourism industry is on an uptick.