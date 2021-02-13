 Skip to main content
72nd Street shopping center sold for $12.75 million
The 72nd Crossing shopping complex south of Dodge Street has been sold to a Kentucky buyer.

 Cindy Gonzalez

A shopping complex that spans about seven acres along the 72nd Street corridor south of Dodge Street has been sold to a Kentucky buyer for almost $13 million.

The 72nd Crossing, built about 30 years ago near Jones Street, was able to sell at pre-pandemic pricing largely because of its hot retail neighborhood, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart, said commercial broker Ember Grummons of Investors Realty.

Grummons represented Omaha-based seller NewStreet Properties. The buyer was Kentucky-based LVP Center, which was represented in the $12.75 million transaction by Jason Taylor of Equity Management Group.

The shopping complex contains almost 100,000 square feet and is fully occupied, with tenants including Michaels, PetSmart, Big Lots and Dunkin'.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald.

