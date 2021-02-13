72nd Street shopping center sold for $12.75 million

A shopping complex that spans about seven acres along the 72nd Street corridor south of Dodge Street has been sold to a Kentucky buyer for almost $13 million.

The 72nd Crossing, built about 30 years ago near Jones Street, was able to sell at pre-pandemic pricing largely because of its hot retail neighborhood, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart, said commercial broker Ember Grummons of Investors Realty.

Grummons represented Omaha-based seller NewStreet Properties. The buyer was Kentucky-based LVP Center, which was represented in the $12.75 million transaction by Jason Taylor of Equity Management Group.

The shopping complex contains almost 100,000 square feet and is fully occupied, with tenants including Michaels, PetSmart, Big Lots and Dunkin'.

