$75 million restoration of Cottonwood Hotel starts new chapter for storied Blackstone building

Lund said that weddings and other events are scheduled this month and that the Cottonwood would have guests starting Thursday, when it opens to the public. He said the hotel will be respecting social distancing guidelines.

During a tour last week, he and McLeay pointed out original hotel features, including the grand marble staircase and mosaic tile floors, that have been preserved.

In some instances where restoration was not possible, the development team used old photos to re-create historic touches. Examples: terra cotta columns out front, the lobby check-in desk, a tree sprouting in the famed Cottonwood Bar from which the renovated property took its name.

To better grasp the prestigious past, one need only look at old publications, like a 1950 Hotel Management story that described the hotel as “one of the country’s best glamour houses with three restaurants, a cocktail lounge, two bars, a ballroom and several function rooms.”

At the time run by Charles’ son Edward, the hotel then was about 55% residential, meaning those tenants rented rooms longer term.