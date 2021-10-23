A 'beacon' for attracting talent: Carson Group shows off new space

The Carson Group’s new electrochromic glass walls, rooftop terrace, ascending rooflines and auditorium were on display this past week for business and government leaders.

A dedication of the company’s $80 million national headquarters was held Oct. 19 near 144th Street and West Dodge Road in the Heartwood Preserve development.

Kelsey Ruwe, chief of staff, called the campus a “beacon” for attracting talent. Public officials attended along with representatives of the Leo A Daly design, JE Dunn construction and Tetrad Property Group development teams.

“We have people working remotely, and the more they travel here, the more they want to live here,” said chief executive officer Ron Carson.

The new 200,000-square-foot headquarters includes indoor and outdoor dining areas, a two-story “Carson Commons” focal point and lobby with a 16-foot-by-14-foot video wall.

Said Gov. Pete Ricketts: “When you’ve created a space like this, you’re going to be able to attract the talent.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.