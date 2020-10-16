A tiny house village appears headed to north downtown

She notes that “homelessness isn’t a downtown issue any more,” and the spread adds further reason to work on additional affordable housing solutions.

The Cottages proposal actually has been brewing since 2018, when Arch Icon partners Mindy and Dustin Crook and Darin Smith started talking about it with city and Nebraska Investment Finance Authority officials.

Smith said the bulk of the 2.3-acre project site was up for sale back then, so timing was good to buy the industrial building on it and to talk to shelter representatives about a partnership.

If all goes as planned, the site will be cleared except for a lone house whose renter doesn’t want to be dislocated. Smith said The Cottages plan will work around that holdout property.

Future land changes, including construction of a new Charles Street connection from 16th to 17th Streets, should create better flow in the area and improve sense of security, said city planner Englund.

He said the Kellom Greenbelt parkland across the street from The Cottages has had a rough reputation. “Any new development that can help alleviate those issues is only a benefit,” Englund said.