A year later, Nebraska and Omaha are still feeling the effects of the pandemic recession

“I would say in general the state’s done a very good job, and we can look to our people for that,” he said. “I think that the state has done a very good job of striking the balance between slowing the spread of the virus and allowing people to live a more normal life.”

“Normal” is what many businesses in Nebraska are still waiting for.

The state continues to recover lost jobs. Data released by the federal government on Friday showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, Nebraska added a net 3,000 jobs in February. UNL’s Thompson said it will likely be near the end of this year or early in 2022 when the state recovers all the jobs it has shed.

Arrow Stage Lines’ Busskohl has pretty much seen the gamut of what the COVID-19 downturn has had to offer.

Like many in the travel industry, he faced an existential crisis when the virus first struck, forced to furlough most of his 650 workers and seek a PPP loan to keep the doors open.

He’s seen the resilience of Nebraska, as the company’s operations here are better off than in the six other states it does business.

And now he’s seeing the recovery, with business seeming to pick up with each passing week.