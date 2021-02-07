 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accountant buddies reunite and buy an Omaha firm
0 comments
AGSN

Accountant buddies reunite and buy an Omaha firm

Three local guys who went their own ways after starting careers together have reunited in Omaha to buy and grow a 35-year-old public accounting firm.

They're updating the brand, moving to more efficient digs and plan to double the operation's size and revenue within about five years.

"We kind of got the band back together," said Omaha native Steve Drucker, who along with Brent Barnes acquired the accounting and business consulting firm of Awerkamp, Goodnight, Schwaller and Nelson. Brian Lodes is on that leadership team and about to become an owner.

The three want to put the collective expertise they gained at regional and national firms into a smaller outfit they can shape and expand. "We have that know-how and are able to bring it to clients at a better value," Drucker said.

Staying on as principals are Thomas Schwaller, John Pribamsky and Daniel Gilg.

The new ownership is honoring the firm's history by keeping its initials. It's now known as AGSN.

Drucker said they hope to double revenue and employee count (currently at 12) within five to seven years. They plan a move to a 5,000-square-foot space in a neighboring new office building at 16910 Marcy St.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert