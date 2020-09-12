 Skip to main content
Affordable housing agency gets new leader
Affordable housing agency gets new leader

After 27 years at the helm of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Tim Kenny has passed the executive director's baton to attorney Shannon R. Harner.

Harner, former president and chief executive of HomeServices of Nebraska, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, filled the spot upon Kenny's retirement. She previously had been in private practice focusing on real estate, banking and estate planning.

Harner sits on various Lincoln-based boards including Humanities Nebraska, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Medical Center.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) helps provide a broad range of financial resources and technical assistance for affordable housing and community development in the state, in part by allocating federal tax credits to developers. 

