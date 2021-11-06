 Skip to main content
After 20 years, an empty corner in southwest Omaha could become apartments
After 20 years, an empty corner in southwest Omaha could become apartments

Vacant for 20 years, a southwest Omaha corner is now set to be filled by a 176-unit apartment complex.

Called 148 Place, the project by applicant Ted Grace of Altech Construction Co. and Ted Grace Homes, is proposed northwest of 148th and D Streets.

City planners have endorsed the multifamily residential project in the established Altech Business Park, which contains office and light industrial buildings.

Eric Englund of the Omaha Planning Department said that while limits were set some 25 years ago on the number of apartments at and around many intersections, those limits now are being reevaluated.

A memo from Planning Director Dave Fanslau to the Planning Board regarding the project said a lot has changed in the housing sector over the last five to 10 years.

"The department recognizes that there is a limited amount of developable land in Douglas County and has used various zoning tools to increase infill housing in the city’s older neighborhoods, as well as undeveloped properties," he said.

The City Council must still approve an amendment to the original plan for the Business Park that would allow the project to proceed.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

