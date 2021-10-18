Fun.

That has been the operative word for Gordon and Joy Watanabe since they opened Nobbies Parties in west Omaha in 1988.

Originally a branch of Oriental Trading Co. — which Gordon’s father, Harry, founded in 1932 and is now owned by Berkshire Hathaway — Nobbies evolved over the decades to stand on its own as one of the region’s top party superstores.

Now the fun at Nobbies is about to come to an end. The Watanabes, who married in 1986, plan to retire and close the store sometime after Halloween.

Until those doors close at 2500 S. 120th St., the sense of fun and lightheartedness the Watanabes have practiced over the last 33 years will be present each day.

Nobbies will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. All of the store’s inventory, including retail fixtures, will be sold.

During a recent visit to the store, the couple — dressed in “Toy Story” costumes, with Gordon as Buzz Lightyear and Joy as Jessie — described closing the store as “bittersweet.”

“We have so many people that come in that say they’re going to miss us,” Gordon said.

For many people, the Watanabes have played roles in the most important moments of their lives. On the retail side, Nobbies has been the one-stop shop for many birthday, graduation and holiday parties. On the staffing side, Nobbies has employed many young people over the years — some of whom went on to get married after meeting at Nobbies.

By the Watanabes’ count, six couples met at Nobbies.

“They have been stopping in and saying, ‘Hey, thanks so much,’” Joy said. “We had a former employee currently living in Richmond, Virginia, that sent us a lovely note. We have customers from Kearney, Nebraska, that stopped in and said they come here for every Halloween for some of their Halloween products.

“It has been bittersweet to talk to the customers and hear their stories.”

The strong bond the Watanabes have formed with their customers and employees helped Nobbies thrive through the changes that have upended the retail industry in the last 33 years.

“We really worked with our team and created a culture. We even created an acronym called PASTA, where it was Pride, Attitude, Service, Teamwork and Accountability,” Joy said. “That’s the service we wanted to be sure that we provided.”

The Watanabes also embraced change. One of the first instances came in 1993, when they moved from a store that was 15,000 square feet to their current location, which has 32,500 square feet. The additional square footage allowed Nobbies to expand its inventory.

Gordon and Joy also met the challenges that came with online retail. While Nobbies was a regional retailer that at one time also operated stores in Bellevue and the Des Moines area, its online presence attracted customers from throughout the country. Nobbies also listed some of its inventory on Amazon.

Online shopping, Gordon said, “just complemented what we were doing.”

While running a business for 33 years and adapting to the retail changes involved a lot of hard work, the Watanabes strove to keep a sense of fun at the forefront.

“That’s what we sell. We sell fun,” Joy said. “That’s why people come here: because it’s fun.”

Gordon added, “What we sell are products that makes memories.”

One of the couple’s fondest memories came in 1998, during the store’s 10th anniversary celebration. Staff celebrated by dropping 10,000 pingpong balls from a present that was hanging by a crane in the store’s parking lot. Lucky customers who collected the balls received anything from T-shirts, mugs and gift cards to rare and coveted Beanie Babies.

“It was such a success, and it was a lot of fun,” Joy said.

In at least one instance, the fun was had at Nobbies’ expense.

One track on a 1996 album by New York City comedy act The Jerky Boys featured a Nobbies employee who received a prank phone call. During the call, a foul-mouthed father asked how many helium balloons would be needed to float his 65-pound child on a chair around a house. The amused employee played along, estimating that it would take about 200 balloons to accomplish the task.

Nobbies received a complimentary copy of the album.

“We had no idea until the CD came in with a thank-you,” Gordon said.

The Watanabes are quick to point out that none of the fun would have been possible without their staff. Because of the store’s employees, the couple were able to raise their five kids — who are now adults — and attend their school and social activities.

“We were very blessed with wonderful employees,” Joy said.

Nobbies’ longest-tenured employee, Nancy Hulett, has worked for the retailer for 29½ years.

Hulett, the warehouse manager, described a culture where having fun at work is encouraged. She said the Watanabes took the time to get to know their employees.

“Gordon and Joy are great to work for,” she said. “They’re family.”

But soon, everyone at Nobbies will embark on a new chapter. While Gordon and Joy Watanabe don’t know where retirement will take them, if the past is indicative of anything, one thing is assured.

It will be fun.

