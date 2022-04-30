After two years of virtual meetings, Omaha prepares for return of Berkshire shareholders

Warren Buffett’s daughter likes to say the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting is so important to her father, it’s like oxygen.

But last week he corrected her.

“It’s not just oxygen,” he said. “It’s my blood supply.”

That being the case, you can imagine how excited Berkshire’s chairman and CEO is to have shareholders back in Omaha for the first time in three years after a forced hiatus due to COVID-19.

Thousands of shareholders from across the country and around the globe are expected to once again pack the CHI Health Center Omaha today to hear the Oracle of Omaha dish out advice on investing, business and life in general.

“He used the word ecstatic,” Susie Buffett, a new member of Berkshire’s board, said in an interview about her father’s anticipation. “He cares deeply about the shareholders. And he has always loved what a party this whole thing has turned into.”

Just how many shareholders will come to the party this year isn’t known. Berkshire officials declined to say how many shareholder credentials have been requested.

It seems unlikely the event will draw the 30,000-plus seen in recent pre-pandemic years, and hotel reservation data for the city suggests numbers will be down. After all, health experts say the pandemic isn’t over, underscored by the fact Berkshire is requiring everyone attending to be vaccinated.

Susie Buffett said the vaccination mandate is an effort to protect everyone’s health, including that of her 91-year-old father and 98-year-old sidekick Charlie Munger.

No matter how many shareholders are coming, hotels and restaurants are glad to have them — and their sizable economic impact — back in Omaha.

“It is the biggest weekend of the year,” said David Scott, general manager of The Peregrine hotel in downtown Omaha. “It’s bigger than a championship weekend or the opening weekend of the College World Series.”

Scott said all 89 rooms at the boutique hotel have been reserved for Friday and Saturday nights.

Shareholders say they are relishing the chance to return to Omaha, too.

“It’s just a joy to come out,” said Paul Lountzis, president of an asset management firm that counts Berkshire among the firm’s biggest holding. “There’s no other meeting that I know of like it. And there’s nobody else like Warren and nobody like Charlie.”

For decades, thousands have flocked to Omaha for the annual Berkshire shareholders meeting, what Buffett often likes to call the Woodstock of Capitalism.

Shareholder Brian Gongol from West Des Moines, Iowa, likened it more to a religious revival. Many of the tenets Buffett will talk about are well-known to shareholders, and they already believe strongly in them.

“But you just need to hear (them) about once a year (to know) you’re not crazy,” Gongol said.

However, in these unusual pandemic times, the last two shareholders meetings have been held sans shareholders.

During the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Buffett had to abruptly cancel the public events surrounding the meeting, calling it “the most difficult, but unfortunately the most obvious, decision I’ve had to make in my life.” Surreally, he took the stage alone in the cavernous, empty CHI Health Center.

Then as the virus persisted into 2021, Buffett moved the meeting to California so that Munger could join in, with shareholders for the second straight year only able to watch the proceedings online.

But with virus numbers at their lowest levels in months, Buffett is once again inviting shareholders back to the CHI Center Saturday morning.

It still won’t be the same. For example, Buffett will be limiting his public exposure, not making his usual morning rounds among the Berkshire displays in the exhibition hall, Susie said.

She said the vaccine mandate was also an easy call, one she thinks most shareholders will be comfortable with.

“No offense to anyone who goes to the annual meeting, and I’m putting myself in this, but you have an older crowd — starting with the two old guys on the stage, who we don’t want to get sick,” she said. “We want to keep everyone safe.”

Gongol said he has no problem with the vaccination mandate, agreeing it’s in all shareholders’ interest to protect the health of Buffett and Munger. While some shareholders may opt to stay home, he views the willingness of both Buffett and Munger to appear as another sign of life returning to normal.

“There’s just so much pent-up demand,” Gongol said. “I’m certainly more eager than ever to get there. I want to see these guys again in person.”

It’s been estimated that the Berkshire meeting packs a $20 million-plus punch for the Omaha economy.

But that might not be the case this year, if hotel bookings are any indication.

As of Monday, Omaha’s tourism bureau indicated about 15 hotels in Omaha were showing rooms available. Typically, said Visit Omaha executive director Deborah Ward, that wouldn’t be the case less than one week out from the event. Overall, she said, 90% to 95% of hotel rooms are booked for Friday and Saturday.

Still, Ward said the city welcomes the return of the in-person meeting.

“It’s another sign of recovery and also a nice boost economically to our hotels, restaurants, and bars,” she said.

Even though shareholders obviously have vested financial interests in Berkshire, for Lountzis and Gongol, it’s the pearls of wisdom Buffett and Munger provide that are the highlight of the meeting.

“I’ve learned so much from them both personally and professionally,” Lountzis said.

Gongol said now that the meeting is back, he and his wife intend to make it a family tradition for the first time by bringing their two young children to the festivities.

“I’m guessing my kids are probably going to be more excited to see the Geico gecko than listen to Warren and Charlie,” he said with a laugh.

