Alcohol sales hit new record in Nebraska amid pandemic; liquor, wine rose the most

To spur interest in at-home cocktails, Hellbusch started virtual classes to teach budding but isolated bartenders how to mix specialty drinks. That, she said, translated into sales of those products.

“We’ve seen that people are willing to spend a little more and trade up,” she said.

At Cornhusker Beverage, Bourquin said she was forced to innovate after the catering trade dried up. Initially, deliveries were handled by a national company, which she said narrowed the profit margin for her business. The store has since developed its own delivery app, which Bourguin said has improved revenue.

So will this trend of consuming at home continue when the pandemic is over, or will people return to the bars and restaurants? That’s a big question for the industry, and both Bourquin and Hellbusch expect it to be a slow transition, and a mixed bag.

People are discovering that cocktails mixed at home are much less expensive than those purchased at a lounge, Hellbusch said.

Bourquin said delivery of alcoholic beverages, which is permitted under state law, will probably remain a good portion of her business.

“We live in a convenience world,” she said, adding that she sees a slow return to parties and events.