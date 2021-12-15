Alden sues Lee Enterprises after media company rejects takeover bid

Two other hedge funds that are among Lee's largest shareholders, Praetorian Capital and Cannell Capital, have said they think the company is worth much more than Alden is offering.

“I think there is still a tremendous amount of value,” said Carlo Cannell, managing director of the Wyoming-based fund. In fact, Cannell estimates Lee's stock could be worth $285 a share within five years if the company does everything right as it continues to transition more toward digital instead of print publication.

Alden said in its lawsuit that it intended its $24 offer to be preliminary, and it could have been changed if the company had engaged in constructive talks.

Lee's stock gained another 12% Wednesday to close at $40.53 before the lawsuit was announced. Before Alden made its initial bid, the stock was selling for $18.49.

Even before Lee rejected Alden's bid, it adopted a “poison-pill” plan that would make it more expensive for Alden to buy up Lee’s shares once it owns more than 10% of the company. At that point, the plan would allow Lee's other shareholders to buy shares at a 50% discount or possibly get free shares for every share they already own.