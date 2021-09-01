Aldi to open new west Omaha store Thursday, another store later this year

Two new Aldi grocery stores will open while another one will close in west Omaha, company officials announced in a press release.

One new Aldi location will open at 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 192nd Street and West Center Road. The store's opening comes after Aldi purchased the previously undeveloped lot for nearly $1.69 million in March, according to Douglas County Assessor's Office records.

The new store’s opening will be the ninth Aldi store located in the Omaha metro area.

Officials also confirmed another Aldi store will open later this year at 13215 W. Center Road. That store will replace an existing Aldi located at 2502 S. 133rd Plaza.

The planned store will be located at the address that once belonged to the former Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. Fresh Thyme closed its Omaha and Lincoln locations last October.

According to the press release, the discount supermarket chain operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third largest grocery store chain in the United States by the end of 2022.