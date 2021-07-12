Allan Lozier, philanthropist and CEO of Lozier Corp., dies at 87

Allan Lozier, the former CEO and chairman of Lozier Corp., has died, according to a company statement released Monday.

According to the statement, Lozier, 87, transformed the company, which manufactures store fixtures, from a small family business that employed 25 people in 1956 to more than 2,000 people today. The company still maintains its headquarters in North Omaha.

Lozier, who started working for the company at age 14, had already enacted a succession plan for Lozier Corp., as well as his other businesses.

“Always pragmatic and strategic, Allan knew that this day would come and planned accordingly,” the statement said.

In 2020, he tapped his grandson, Andy Lozier, to be Lozier Corp. CEO. Allan also transferred his Lozier Enterprises chairmanship duties to Sheri Andrews and his wife, Dianne Lozier.

In addition to leading his businesses, Allan also oversaw the Lozier Foundation, which focused on education, women, children and the disadvantaged. Since its founding in 1986, the foundation has donated more than $430 million. The foundation donated funds to more than 330 organizations in 2019.

The statement said foundation operations will not be affected by Allan’s death.