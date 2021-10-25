Allens Home moving to new Omaha location after receiving 'too good' of an offer on building

The couple anticipate opening Allens Home’s new location almost immediately after closing the current store — marking a new chapter for a business that began in 1925. It was purchased by Susie’s grandfather David Krantz in 1944.

The business was originally located in South Omaha. Howard Krantz, David’s son and Susie’s father, moved the business to its current location. Along with his wife, an interior designer named Barbara, Howard helped elevate Allens Home to its current stature as a business willing to try new things within the industry, according to Susie.

Although Howard died at age 82 in 2016, his influence lives on.

“We talk about him every day. He’s totally with us in spirit,” Susie said.

The Smolers said Howard lived by the mantra of work hard and play hard.

“(That) was a very important part of his life,” Susie said.

Howard’s outlook has carried down to his daughter and son-in-law, who became involved in the business in 1983 and have no plans to retire any time soon.

“As long as we’re healthy and having fun, with time to enjoy the other aspects of life, we will be doing it,” Susie said.