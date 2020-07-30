Alliant acquisition of SMS will 'enhance' local insurance marketing organization

An Omaha company occupying the bulk of the glassy five-story building at 8420 West Dodge Road — Senior Market Sales — is to be acquired by the California-based Alliant Insurance Services Inc.

But representatives of the 38-year-old insurance marketing organization, also known as SMS, said Wednesday they expect the partnership to strengthen its local team and position it for continued growth and reach.

Locally, SMS has about 225 employees based at the 84th and West Dodge building, up from about 165 four years ago. No local workforce reduction is to take place as a result of the move, said Dan Trumblee, communications director.

The Senior Market Sales brand that Omahans see emblazoned across the top of the local headquarters also is to remain. That building was purchased by SMS CEO Milt Kleinberg a few years ago, Trumblee said, and SMS employees fill all but one floor.

Jim Summers, president of SMS, said the acquisition announced Tuesday should lead to a new model in insurance distribution.

“With this deal, you have the premier national insurance marketing company in the senior market joining forces with one of the nation’s leading names in employee benefits,” he said.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to a press release, Alliant has a 95-year legacy of providing risk management, insurance and consulting services to thousands of clients nationwide. The Newport Beach, California-based firm has more than 4,000 employees in more than 100 offices in all major U.S. markets.