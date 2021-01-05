Amazon distribution center, Cottonwood Hotel: A look at big projects that began or finished in 2020

Perhaps outshining all local real estate-related sectors last year was the single-family residential market. On the construction side, permits to build houses jumped more than 20% during a recent three-month period compared with a year earlier, according to data compiled from seven counties by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

For existing homes, the Omaha Area Board of Realtors reported that sales went up by 7% and home prices increased by more than 8% during the first 11 months of 2020 compared with the same time the year before.

Here’s a look back on some memorable real estate projects that either launched or finished in 2020.

Sheer size standouts

Amazon is building a 700,000-square-foot distribution center on an expansive 94-acre Sarpy County field. The facility is to employ 1,000 full timers, who will work alongside robots. When Amazon announced the project in October, it didn’t disclose a price tag. The Omaha Chamber described the project as its biggest economic development coup for its seven-county area in 2020.