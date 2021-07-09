 Skip to main content
Amazon projects could bring up to 1,500 jobs to Omaha-Council Bluffs area
The Omaha skyline stands in the background as excavators work to tear up the foundation of a scrapped cold storage facility project to make way for an Amazon sortation center on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 

 JOE SHEARER, COUNCIL BLUFFS DAILY NONPAREIL

Amazon now has two warehouse projects in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area that, between them, could bring as many as 1,500 new jobs to the metro area.

Earlier this week, a company spokesperson confirmed Amazon expects to create about 500 jobs when its 270,000-square-foot sortation center opens at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. In October 2020, Amazon announced it would open a robotic fulfillment center in Papillion. Once fully operational, the facility could bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area with wages starting at $15 to $16 per hour.

Sortation facilities are a central part of Amazon’s distribution system, Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer for Amazon, said. The Council Bluffs center will receive customer orders from around the country and route them to destinations in Iowa, she said.

The Council Bluffs facility will be Amazon’s seventh in Iowa. The company added 1,500 jobs in Iowa in 2020 and plans to build a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, Polochak said.

In Papillion, construction of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center is underway on 94 acres. That facility is expected to employ 1,000 full-timers, who will work alongside robots.

In robotic fulfillment centers, employees "lift and walk less" as robots pick up heavy items to prep them for shipping or for storage, according to Amazon.com. Employees who help pick customer orders are able to "easily identify items, rather than looking for them on shelves."

When the Papillion project broke ground in November, economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber, who evaluated the economic impact of the proposed site, said that the 1,000 jobs catalyzed by the project would help support an additional 603 workers in the Sarpy County community.

Amazon rendering

A rendering of the Amazon distribution center coming to Sarpy County. The mammoth facility is to employ 1,000 full timers.

“Amazon has invested more than $96 million into Nebraska since 2010. (The) groundbreaking shows a continued commitment to collaboration between Amazon, the State of Nebraska, Sarpy County and the City of Papillion,” Andrew Rainbolt, executive director at the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, said during the project's 2020 groundbreaking ceremony.

In addition, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce reported that additional analysis of the project suggested the facility will add $203.9 million to the local economy each year.

071021-owh-new-amazon-p2

Excavators work to tear up the foundation of a scrapped cold storage facility project to make way for an Amazon sortation center on the northwest corner of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 

Amazon paid $12.1 million for the 50.56 acres of land it purchased in Council Bluffs on June 16, the Des Moines Register reported Tuesday. Construction crews are in the process of removing an unfinished XTL cold storage facility at the site that was started in 2017. XTL planned to build a 155,000-square-foot facility there and offer storage space and logistical support to area food processors but ultimately abandoned the project.

Paula Hazlewood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation, an economic development organization, said additional details about the new Council Bluffs project, including economic impact numbers, will be released early next week.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to do more of their shopping online, and Amazon has been riding that wave since spring 2020. The company added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to almost 1.3 million by the end of the year, it has reported. Amazon’s investment in its distribution network shows that it expects the shift toward more online commerce to continue. 

For the first quarter of 2021, Amazon reported total revenue of $108.518 billion, a 43.8% increase over the first quarter of 2020.

The increase has also benefited some of the businesses in Amazon’s online marketplace, Polochak said, adding that most third-party sellers saw a 50% jump in sales last year.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil contributed to this story.

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, twitter.com/cbclarkowh

