Amazon projects could bring up to 1,500 jobs to Omaha-Council Bluffs area

Amazon now has two warehouse projects in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area that, between them, could bring as many as 1,500 new jobs to the metro area.

Earlier this week, a company spokesperson confirmed Amazon expects to create about 500 jobs when its 270,000-square-foot sortation center opens at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. In October 2020, Amazon announced it would open a robotic fulfillment center in Papillion. Once fully operational, the facility could bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area with wages starting at $15 to $16 per hour.

Sortation facilities are a central part of Amazon’s distribution system, Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer for Amazon, said. The Council Bluffs center will receive customer orders from around the country and route them to destinations in Iowa, she said.

The Council Bluffs facility will be Amazon’s seventh in Iowa. The company added 1,500 jobs in Iowa in 2020 and plans to build a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, Polochak said.

In Papillion, construction of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center is underway on 94 acres. That facility is expected to employ 1,000 full-timers, who will work alongside robots.